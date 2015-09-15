BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Aratana therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 15 Implanet SA :
* Spine sales up 66 pct in H1 2015, with rapid growth in JAZZ sales in France and United States
* H1 cash, cash equivalents and financial investments of 10.6 million euros ($11.9 million)
* H1 operating loss 4.3 million euros versus loss of 3.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 4.3 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aratana therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage: