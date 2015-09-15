BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
Sept 15 Tie Kinetix NV :
* Company signed a contract with Michelin to expand their online program for distributors and retailers
* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante