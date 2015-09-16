Sept 16 Gecina SA :

* Signs a preliminary sales agreement with AG2R LA MONDIALE for the "L'Angle" office building, with over 11,000 sq.m of space in Boulogne-Billancourt, fully let to L`Equipe

* The amount of the transaction amounted to almost 145 million euros ($163.71 million)including commissions and fees), with a price per square meter of nearly 12,750 euros, giving a net yield of 3.90% for the buyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)