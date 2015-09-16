UPDATE 3-Ex-AIG CEO Greenberg loses appeal over 2008 bailout
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)
Sept 16 Xchanging Plc
* Announces appointment of Craig Wilson as new chief executive officer
* Craig Wilson joins Xchanging from HP Enterprise Services
* Wilson will join the Board of Xchanging plc as Chief Executive Officer Designate with effect from 1 November 2015 and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer from 1 January 2016. Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)
* SunPower Corp says qtrly GAAP revenue $399.1 million versus $384.9 million