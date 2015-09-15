Sept 15 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Says to be well on track in plan to create two leading, fit-for-purpose companies, focused on the HealthTech and Lighting opportunities

* Continues to expect modest sales growth for 2015 and is focused on improving the adjusted EBITA margin

* Expects an adjusted EBITA margin in 2016 of around 11 percent

* Expect modest sales growth in 2016

* Says separation and restructuring costs are expected to impact profitability by about 200 basis points in 2016, resulting in an anticipated reported EBITA margin of about 9 percent in 2016

* Return on invested capital is expected to be more than 12 percent in 2016