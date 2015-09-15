BRIEF-ALIMERA SCIENCES REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10
* ALIMERA SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Sept 15 Biohit Oyj :
* Announces promising results with Acetium lozenge in the elimination of carcinogenic acetaldehyde in saliva
* Results show that acetaldehyde exposure in oral cavity was decreased by 87.5 pct after subject sipped grappa that contains high levels of acetaldehyde
* Says acetium lozenge effectively eliminates carcinogenic acetaldehyde from saliva
* Aratana therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results