Sept 15 Ixonos Oyj :

* In Oct. 2014 Ixonos announced it delivers a cloud-based in-car digital content store for Honda based on the Ixonos Experience Store for Automotive

* The service called Honda App Center has been running on Honda's new Android head unit as a standard feature on all new Honda vehicles sold across Europe since the beginning of 2015

* Informs that from June 2015 service has also been available on Russian market Source text: bit.ly/1FK4Wf6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)