BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
Sept 15 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :
* Signs brand cooperation agreement with Turkish Airlines for 2015-2016 season UEFA European cup matches
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante