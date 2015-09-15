Sept 15 Olainfarm AS :

* Says preliminary consolidated sales figures for August show that sales of company have reached 6.67 million euros ($7.54 million), which is nearly same amount as in August 2014

* Says according to preliminary consolidated figures, sales in eight months were 64.97 million euros, a 5 percent increase versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

