BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
Sept 15 Haldex AB
* Says increases provisions for product recall
* Says expects costs of 170 MSEK, up from earlier forecasted 65 MSEK
* Says Q3 will be hit by 105 MSEK in one-off costs
* Says 2014 recall campaign of one of its actuator models in the North American market is estimated to span a total of 159,000 actuators Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante