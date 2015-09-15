Sept 15 Haldex AB

* Says increases provisions for product recall

* Says expects costs of 170 MSEK, up from earlier forecasted 65 MSEK

* Says Q3 will be hit by 105 MSEK in one-off costs

* Says 2014 recall campaign of one of its actuator models in the North American market is estimated to span a total of 159,000 actuators