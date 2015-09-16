BRIEF-Turtle beach reports Q1 2017 results exceeding revenue
* Turtle Beach Corp - net loss for Q2 is expected to improve and range between loss of $0.17- loss of $0.19 per diluted share
Sept 16 lastminute.com NV :
* H1 revenues of 123.1 million euros ($139 million), + 70.7 pct overall, + 22 pct organic
* H1 adjusted and consolidated EBITDA of 2.8 million euros, -77 pct versus H1 2014
* H1 net loss at 4.2 million euros versus profit 3.2 million euros last year
* H1 2015 gross travel value of 1,187.7 million euros, + 84.7 pct overall, + 25 pct organic versus H1 2014
* For the outlook, fine-tuning estimates for the year-end and lowering revenue target from 270 million to 255 million euros
* Three year 2017 guidance remains unchanged Source text - bit.ly/1NvID39 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.