BRIEF-Owens realty mortgage Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 16 EQS Group AG :
* EQS Group and Dubai-based Investor Relations advisory firm Iridium announce partnership for Middle East Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
BANJUL, May 9 Gambia's central bank governor and three other senior bank officials who served under ex-strongman leader Yahya Jammeh were dismissed from their positions on Tuesday, the governor and government officials said.