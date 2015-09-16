BRIEF-Turtle beach reports Q1 2017 results exceeding revenue
* Turtle Beach Corp - net loss for Q2 is expected to improve and range between loss of $0.17- loss of $0.19 per diluted share
Sept 16 Cube ITG SA :
* An 18.8 million zloty ($5.1 million) gross offer of its unit, Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o., in a consortium with NEWIND Sp. z o.o., chosen in a tender by Slaska Siec Metropolitalna Sp. z o.o.
* The offer concerns delivery and implementation of systems and other works in a server room
* The participation of its unit in the consortium is at 61 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7179 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turtle Beach Corp - net loss for Q2 is expected to improve and range between loss of $0.17- loss of $0.19 per diluted share
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.