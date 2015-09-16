Apple tops $800 billion market cap for first time
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.
Sept 16 Clover Industries Ltd
* Fy revenue increased 8.6 percent to r9,3 billion
* Fy heps increased to increased 69 percent to 173,6 cents
* Total dividend per share for year increased up 75 percent to 56,0 cents
* Group will be exposed to downwards pressure on overall market prices for milk. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Walt Disney Co reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by the success of its latest fairy tale adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" and strength in the company's theme park business.