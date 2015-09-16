EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Musti ja Mirri opens a store in Helsinki's centre for Stockmann
* New store opens in November
Source text: bit.ly/1YaIW8y
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources