EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 FCA
* FCA temporarily suspends trading in aga rangemaster at request of co pending an announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)