EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Opens a webshop in Sweden
* Says assortment represents Kronans Apotek's product assortment, traded goods, OTC and prescription medicines
Source text: bit.ly/1UUxX3X
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)