EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 Denmark's brewer Carlsberg A/S
* Says deputy CEO and CFO Jorn P. Jensen leaves Carlsberg group by end of September 2015.
* Says a search for a successor will be initiated.
* Says Jorn P. Jensen has agreed to be available for the next months to finish a number of projects and to hand over to a new Group CFO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)