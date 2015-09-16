EA forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* Bulten says has been awarded an fsp (full service provider) contract for supply of fasteners to a major automotive manufacturer
* Bulten says the annual order value is of approximately eur 20 million Further company coverage:
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)