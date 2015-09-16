BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
Sept 16 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Recruits Paula Hjertberg as CFO in order to support continued expansion
* Paula comes from a similar post in the Visma Group which provides software and services
* Paula Hjertberg took up her post as ZetaDisplay CFO on Aug. 27 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.