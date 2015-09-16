Sept 16 Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :

* Says in first, preferential subscription period received orders for 75,860 new shares in its capital increase up to 3 million euros ($3.4 million)

* Opens second subscription period that will last until Sept. 24

