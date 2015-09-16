BRIEF-Owens realty mortgage Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 16 Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :
* Says in first, preferential subscription period received orders for 75,860 new shares in its capital increase up to 3 million euros ($3.4 million)
* Opens second subscription period that will last until Sept. 24
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
BANJUL, May 9 Gambia's central bank governor and three other senior bank officials who served under ex-strongman leader Yahya Jammeh were dismissed from their positions on Tuesday, the governor and government officials said.