BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
Sept 16 Q-Free ASA :
* Receives service and maintenance order in Australia worth 21 million Norwegian crowns ($2.56 million)
* Order is extension of current agreement, for a period of three years, with an option for further extension of two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1916 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.