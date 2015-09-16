BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $1.52
* Sage therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides pipeline update
Sept 16 Inno-Gene SA :
* Under the company's 2015-2018 strategy, aims to double its share in the Polish genetic research market to 12 percent in 2018 from estimated 6 percent in 2015
* The strategy assumes that genetic research market will grow to 200 million zlotys ($53.7 million) in 2018 from 80 million zlotys in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7282 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.