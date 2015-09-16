Sept 16 Incity Immobilien AG :

* H1 parent company EBIT of -1.1 million euros (-$1.24 million) was slightly lower than in the first half of 2014 (-0.9 million euros)

* Sees 2015 parent company result will be well above last year's level

* H1 consolidated net income of 1.5 million euros

* H1 consolidated EBIT increased to 2.7 million euros after -4.3 million euros in the first half 2014

* Says FY consolidated net income will be, despite the positive half-year results at around last year's level