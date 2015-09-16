Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK, May 9 Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Sept 16 Monrif SpA :
* Its units Emiliana Grandi Alberghi EGA Srl and Immobiliare Fiomes Srl sign sale deal of Hotel Hermitage di Milano (both property and hotel activity) for 20.6 million euros ($23.1 million) with Leonardo Hotel Hermitage Srl
* Transaction will determine Group Monrif consolidated gross capital gain of over 11 million euro and consequent extinction of total mortgage loan of residual 19.5 million euro
* Leonardo Hotel Hermitage Srl belongs to Fattal Hotel's group
