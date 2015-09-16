Sept 16 Medivir :
* Says to merge research and development and implement
changes within the management group
* Says its research and development operations will be
merged into a joint unit as of 1 October 2015, headed by Richard
Bethell who will hold the new title of EVP Research &
Development
* Says this change will both increase Medivir's ability to
prioritise and enhance efficiency within its research operations
and expand the flexibility and readiness for a broadening of the
development portfolio.
* Medivir will also create a new function to house all
regulatory skills and areas of responsibility, headed by Åsa
Holmgren who will hold the new title of EVP Strategic Regulatory
Affairs.
Link to press release: here
Further company coverage: