BRIEF-Cummins sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.025 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.025per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Societa per la Bonifica dei Terreni Ferraresi e per Imprese Agricole SpA Societa :
* Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves capital increase of maximum 32 million euros ($36.07 million) premium included
* To issue new ordinary shares of nominal value of 1.03 euro per share
* Shares to be offered to shareholders as an option in proportion to the number of shares held
* Subscription deadline is December 31, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1QhuuFR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.025per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)