Sept 16 Societa per la Bonifica dei Terreni Ferraresi e per Imprese Agricole SpA Societa

* Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves capital increase of maximum 32 million euros ($36.07 million) premium included

* To issue new ordinary shares of nominal value of 1.03 euro per share

* Shares to be offered to shareholders as an option in proportion to the number of shares held

* Subscription deadline is December 31, 2015

