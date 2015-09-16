Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK, May 9 Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Sept 16 Pilab SA :
* After registration of company's capital increase funds managed by Investors TFI SA raise their stake in Pilab to 13.31 percent from 0 percent
WASHINGTON, May 9 Prominent U.S. conservative congressman Raul Labrador has decided run for Idaho governor in the 2018 election, which will leave his seat in the House of Representatives up for grabs, KPVI television in Pocatello, Idaho, reported on Tuesday.