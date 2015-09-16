Sept 16 Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* Reports annual growth of 22.1 percent with total sales of 71.1 million euros ($80.41 million) in fiscal year 2014/15

* EBITDA margin is expected to total about 18 percent of sales over year