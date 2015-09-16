BRIEF-Genomic Vision Q1 total revenue from activity down at 0.5 million euros
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM ACTIVITY EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 16 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* Reports annual growth of 22.1 percent with total sales of 71.1 million euros ($80.41 million) in fiscal year 2014/15
* Reports annual growth of 22.1 percent with total sales of 71.1 million euros ($80.41 million) in fiscal year 2014/15

* EBITDA margin is expected to total about 18 percent of sales over year
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility