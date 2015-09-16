Sept 16 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Announces acquisition of 55 Schuttershofstraat in Antwerp's historic city centre (in addition to the already owned numbers 22, 24, 30, and 32)

* Acquisition, excluding the residential units comes with a price tag of approximately 5 million euros ($5.7 million)

* Retail space has been leased to 7 For All Mankind

