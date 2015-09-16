BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
Sept 16 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* Announces acquisition of 55 Schuttershofstraat in Antwerp's historic city centre (in addition to the already owned numbers 22, 24, 30, and 32)
* Acquisition, excluding the residential units comes with a price tag of approximately 5 million euros ($5.7 million)
* Retail space has been leased to 7 For All Mankind
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program