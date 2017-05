Sept 16 Le Noble Age SA :

* Reports H1 revenue is 222.4 million euros ($251.7 million) versus 180.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share of 5.2 million euros, up 14.3 percent

* H1 operating income is 16.8 million versus 12.0 million euros a year ago

* Confirms 2015 outlook

* Confirms 2015 15 percent growth in exploitation revenue with organic growth close to 5 percent

