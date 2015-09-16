BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
Sept 16 La Fonciere Verte SA
* H1 operating profit 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million)versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 income 647,000 euros versus 1,261,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program