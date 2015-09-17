BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Premier Farnell Plc :
* Underlying sales growth of 2.9 pct year on year
* Adjusted operating profit of 41.0 mln stg down 9.9 pct year on year
* H1 adjusted operating profit margin of 8.2 pct (2014/15: 9.5 pct)
* Full year adjusted operating profit now expected to be in range 73 mln stg to 77 mln stg
* We will refocus on fundamentals of distribution: product, pricing and proposition
* Board has taken decision to sell Akron Brass
* Group will cease direct operations in brazil due to sub-optimal returns and high costs of operation
* Board's operational review announced in July is progressing well and is targeted on following areas: trading, operations, support and working capital
* Our ongoing global drive for efficiency is set to deliver 4 mln stg in annualised benefit for current year
* Interim dividend of 2.6p per share, a reduction of 40.9 pct on prior year interim
* Will target a sustainable and progressive dividend with cover of 1.5x to 2.0x
* Have concluded that it is appropriate to rebase our dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd