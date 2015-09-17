BRIEF-Gseven announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 17 Volvo AB
* Says wholly-owned operations delivered 12,116 trucks, which was 3 percent more than in august 2014
* Mean forecast in Reuters poll +4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says its unit enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based fresh food processing & distribution center firm, to co's controlling shareholder Bailian Group, for 378.6 million yuan