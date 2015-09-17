BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
Sept 17 NextGenTel Holding ASA :
* Says will acquire 100 pct of the shares in Kvantel AS (Kvantel) from FTI (the Kvantel Acquisition)
* To enter into share sale and purchase agreement regarding acquisition of 100 pct of the shares in Kvantel Voice AS (Kvantel Voice) (the Kvantel Voice Acquisition)
* Says will pay a fixed purchase price for Kvantel of 71.1 million Norwegian crowns ($8.76 million) and, at completion of Kvantel acquisition, settle Kvantel's shareholder debt with a principal amount of 25 million crowns
* Finances the Kvantel Acquisition by bank debt facilities
* Says closing of Kvantel acquisition is expected to take place medio October 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1173 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd