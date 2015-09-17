BRIEF-Lanhai Medical Investment to set up orthopaedic hospital, with partners
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
Sept 17 Serodus ASA :
* CEO Eva Steiness has purchased 749,015 shares in rights issue at a price of 2.70 Norwegian crowns per share
WASHINGTON, May 2 Time was running short for President Donald Trump to attract enough votes to pass a new bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system this week as Republican party moderates held out, fearing a backlash from voters worried about losing insurance benefits.