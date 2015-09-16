Sept 16 CarrefourSA Carrefour :

* Decides 3.77 lira ($1.26) per share price for Kiler Alisveris shares

* Says mandatory bid for Kiler Alisveris shares to run from September 17 to October 5

* Says Ak Yatirim Menkul Degerler to act as intermediary for mandatory bid

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9966 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)