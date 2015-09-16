BRIEF-Cummins sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.025 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.025per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 16 TD GUM OJSC :
* Says its shares will be excluded from the third listing level of Moscow Exchange as of Oct. 27 Source text - bit.ly/1UUYWHp
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.025per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)