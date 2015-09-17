Sept 17 Merlin Entertainments Plc

* Rading performance for 36 weeks ended 5 september 2015

* Business has traded in line with revised expectations over summer period

* Year to date constant currency revenue growth to 3.8% and like for like revenue growth to 0.3%

* Trading in midway attractions operating group has remained broadly in line with previously reported trends

* Legoland parks continues to perform strongly, with like for like revenue growth of 6.7%

* Like for like revenues in resort theme parks operating group declining by 11.4% year on year

* Resort theme parks' ebitda is now expected to be in lower part of guided range of £40-50 million in 2015

* Continue to believe that there may be an ongoing adverse impact on resort theme parks operating group profitability in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)