Sept 17 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Advances its proprietary, long-acting GLP-2 analogue, ZP1848, into clinical phase II development for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

* Says GLP-2 based therapy has demonstrated clinical benefits in patients with SBS, and ZP1848 has a unique stability profile in liquid formulation with potential for convenient administration

* Enrolment of first patients into a proof-of-concept trial is planned for Q1 2016

* Says start of phase II development of ZP1848 for SBS is an important step in line with Zealand's strategic focus on increasing value of proprietary pipeline

* Primary objective of trial will be to assess intestinal absorption

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)