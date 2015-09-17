BRIEF-Lanhai Medical Investment to set up orthopaedic hospital, with partners
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
Sept 17 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Advances its proprietary, long-acting GLP-2 analogue, ZP1848, into clinical phase II development for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)
* Says GLP-2 based therapy has demonstrated clinical benefits in patients with SBS, and ZP1848 has a unique stability profile in liquid formulation with potential for convenient administration
* Enrolment of first patients into a proof-of-concept trial is planned for Q1 2016
* Says start of phase II development of ZP1848 for SBS is an important step in line with Zealand's strategic focus on increasing value of proprietary pipeline
* Primary objective of trial will be to assess intestinal absorption
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners
WASHINGTON, May 2 Time was running short for President Donald Trump to attract enough votes to pass a new bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system this week as Republican party moderates held out, fearing a backlash from voters worried about losing insurance benefits.