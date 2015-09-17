BRIEF-Gseven announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 17 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Oriola-KD and MSD BV, MSD's Dutch subsidiary and primary supplier for the Nordic region, have signed a new long-term cooperation agreement
* Says according to the cooperation agreement, Oriola-KD offers MSD pharmaceutical storage and distribution services and a broad range of tailored services in Finland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says its unit enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based fresh food processing & distribution center firm, to co's controlling shareholder Bailian Group, for 378.6 million yuan