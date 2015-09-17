Sept 17 Investec Plc :

* UK specialist banking business is expected to report results significantly higher than prior year

* South African specialist banking business is expected to report results well ahead of prior year in rands

* Global specialist banking business is expected to report results substantially ahead of prior year

* Recent currency and equity market volatility (if sustained) is likely to create headwinds in Wealth & Investment and Asset Management businesses

* Overall group results negatively impacted by depreciation of average rand: pounds sterling exchange rate about 8 pct over period

* Asset Management net inflows of about 1.5 billion stg to end of August 2015

* Wealth & Investment net inflows of 1.1 billion stg to end of August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)