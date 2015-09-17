BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Axel Springer SE
* Ringier and Axel Springer sign contract to create jointly owned company in Switzerland
* New joint-venture company will accommodate all Ringier publications in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland
* Ringier will fully consolidate its stake in planned new company
* Axel Springer will consolidate its earnings from new company on a pro-rata basis
* Ringier Axel Springer Media Switzerland AG plans to commence its operations on January 1, 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd