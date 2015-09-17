BRIEF-Gseven announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 17 Uniwheels AG :
* Uniwheels AG shares to be included in sWIG80 index on Warsaw Stock Exchange with effect from Sept. 21, 2015
* Inclusion in sWIG80 index only 4 months after successful debut in Warsaw
* Says its unit enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based fresh food processing & distribution center firm, to co's controlling shareholder Bailian Group, for 378.6 million yuan