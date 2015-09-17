BRIEF-Shanghai Bailian Group unit to buy Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 mln yuan
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
Sept 17 Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi As
* Signs project deal with Tres Enerji on cogeneration facility with 8.7 MW installed power
* Cogeneration project to produce approximately 29,400 mWh electric energy and 17,640 mWh thermal energy annually
* Project to be realized with Build-Operate-Transfer model
* Deal is for 4 years and Banvit reserves the right to renew the contract Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
May 3 Chahua Modern Housewares Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9XsFmj Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)