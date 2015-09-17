BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Euronext:
* Squeeze-out of LeGuide.com SA shares is set for Sept. 17 after market
* Shares to be delisted from Alternext Paris on Sept. 18
* Shares not tendered to the offer, held by minority shareholders, to be transferred to Lagardere Active on Sept. 18 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd