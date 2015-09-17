BRIEF-Shanghai Bailian Group unit to buy Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 mln yuan
* Says co's unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yiwu-based supermarket firm for 970.8 million yuan
Sept 17 Twintec AG :
* Has sold its commercial property in Koenigswinter
* After land registry official transcription the cash inflow in the lower single-digit million range to be used for debt reduction
* Proceeds from the sale are close to the balance sheet valuation of the property
May 3 Chahua Modern Housewares Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9XsFmj Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)