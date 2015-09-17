BRIEF-People.cn plans Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
Sept 17 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc
* Announces that Simon Ball will retire as a non-executive director with effect from 4 November 2015.
* With effect from 4 November 2015, Simon will be succeeded as chair of remuneration committee by Mark Hamlin. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016