BRIEF-People.cn plans Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
Sept 17 Visiativ SA :
* Signs strategic partnership with Synox to offer managing solution dedicated to "connected objects" within its moovapps offer Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016