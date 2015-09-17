BRIEF-People.cn plans Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd
Sept 17 Akka Technologies SA :
* Reports H1 revenue 461.6 million euros ($521.8 million) versus 438.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating income is 22.0 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net income is 9.8 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago
* Confirms organic revenue growth in 2015 in line with 2018 strategic plan
* Confirms 2018 targets: revenue of 1.2 billion euros and current operating income of 100 million euros
* Confirms 2018 targets: sees current operating margin between 8 and 10 pct
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016